Dragons sweep Central; Tuesday scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES for Tuesday December 11th

Clinton girls 54 Central 43…The Lady Dragons rallied from down by as many as nine points in the first half on the road to pick up a big District road victory over the Lady Bobcats. Kinley Martin spearheaded Clinton’s second-half surge by scoring 19 of her game-high 20 points after intermission, and Danyel Joy scored in double figures for the seventh straight game, tallying 16 points for the Lady Dragons, who improved to 6-4 and 2-2 in District 3AAA.

Clinton boys 50 Central 46…The Dragons completed the doubleheader sweep by winning a dog fight with the Bobcats. It was a back and forth game throughout, but Clinton was able to hang on down the stretch. The Dragons were led by Evan Winchester with 13 points while Demarcus McKamey scored 10, including eight in the fourth quarter. Clinton improved to 7-3, 2-2 in D3AAA and handed the Bobcats (7-2, 4-1) their first District loss of the season.

Powell girls 53 Anderson County 37…Powell boys 53 Anderson County 46.

Campbell County girls 85 Karns 17…Karns boys 65 Campbell County 56.

Oliver Springs girls 44 Midway 41…Midway boys 56 Oliver Springs 45.

Oakdale girls 44 Coalfield 38…Oakdale boys 64 Coalfield 62.

Scott girls 63 Halls 50…Scott boys 60 Halls 57.

Oneida girls 71 Harriman 24…Harriman boys 78 Oneida 69.

Wartburg girls 58 Rockwood 15…Wartburg boys 61 Rockwood 47.

Kingston girls 43 Austin-East 41…Austin-East boys 77 Kingston 41.