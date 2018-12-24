Donations for Roane Teachers’ Supply Closet being accepted

The Roane County Teachers’ Supply Closet event will be held in January on a date to be announced.
In the meantime, you can donate items to help Roane County’s educators by going to the Roane County United Way at 431 Devonia Street in Harriman. You can also send monetary donations by check to the Teachers’ Supply Closet at PO Box 317, Harriman, TN 37748.
The following supplies will be gladly accepted:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Staplers and staples
- Dry-erase markers and cleaner
- Crayons
- Ruled writing paper
- Hand Sanitizer
- Paper towels
- Markers
- Scissors
- Tape
- Tissues
- Glue sticks
- Sticky note pads
- Construction paper
- Folders
- Band-Aids
- Calculators
- Tri-fold project boards
- and Backpacks.