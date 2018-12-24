Donations for Roane Teachers’ Supply Closet being accepted

The Roane County Teachers’ Supply Closet event will be held in January on a date to be announced.

In the meantime, you can donate items to help Roane County’s educators by going to the Roane County United Way at 431 Devonia Street in Harriman. You can also send monetary donations by check to the Teachers’ Supply Closet at PO Box 317, Harriman, TN 37748.

The following supplies will be gladly accepted:

Pencils

Pens

Staplers and staples

Dry-erase markers and cleaner

Crayons

Ruled writing paper

Hand Sanitizer

Paper towels

Markers

Scissors

Tape

Tissues

Glue sticks

Sticky note pads

Construction paper

Folders

Band-Aids

Calculators

Tri-fold project boards

and Backpacks.