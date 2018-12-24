Home / Community Bulletin Board / Donations for Roane Teachers’ Supply Closet being accepted

Donations for Roane Teachers’ Supply Closet being accepted

Jim Harris 1 day ago

The Roane County Teachers’ Supply Closet event will be held in January on a date to be announced.

In the meantime, you can donate items to help Roane County’s educators by going to the Roane County United Way at 431 Devonia Street in Harriman. You can also send monetary donations by check to the Teachers’ Supply Closet at PO Box 317, Harriman, TN 37748.

The following supplies will be gladly accepted:

  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Staplers and staples
  • Dry-erase markers and cleaner
  • Crayons
  • Ruled writing paper
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Paper towels
  • Markers
  • Scissors
  • Tape
  • Tissues
  • Glue sticks
  • Sticky note pads
  • Construction paper
  • Folders
  • Band-Aids
  • Calculators
  • Tri-fold project boards
  • and Backpacks.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

