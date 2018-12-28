Donald Ray Bean age 69 of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on Wednesday December 26th, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was a wonderful father, loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a Tennessee Titan Fan and a Boy Scout Leader for Claxton. Donald was of the Baptist faith.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Bean; wife, Bonnie Lynn Bean; brother, Charles Bean; sisters, Mary Rose Ford and Daphine Hopper.

Donald is survived by his son, Michael Bean (Melissa) of Sparta, TN; daughters, Diana Bean of Oliver Springs, TN, and Sarah Carroll of Oliver Springs, TN; brothers, Ruben Bean (Peggy) of Clinton, TN, “Jimmy” James Edward Bean (Mildred) of Oliver Springs, TN, and Rev. Fred Bean (Melissa) of Clinton, TN; sisters, Helen Ruth McGill (Dock) of Clinton, TN, Sandra Jobe of Lake City, TN, Joyce Hutchinson (Kenny) of Andersonville, TN, Beatrice Miller (Lester) of Lake City, TN, and Anna Jo Bridges (Eddie) of Lake City, TN; 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Donald’s family will receive his friends on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 7:00pm – 9:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. His funeral service will be at 1:00pm on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with Rev. Eddie Bridges officiating. Donald’s interment will follow his funeral service in the church cemetery with full military honors. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.