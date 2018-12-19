DOE extends public comment period on proposed Oak Ridge landfill; AC Commission to discuss during workshop

The Department of Energy has extended its comment period on a new proposed landfill in Oak Ridge.

DOE will continue to receive citizen comments until January 9th, 2019. The previous deadline was December 10.

The proposed Environmental Management Disposal Facility (EMDF) would be located on federal land in Bear Creek Valley. The landfill would include material from demolition of several old facilities at Y-12 and ORNL. If approved, the landfill would include hazardous materials but not the most hazardous materials, which will still be shipped out of Oak Ridge to other facilities around the country.

The DOE is accepting written comments on the proposed plan through January 9th. You can send your comments via email to John.Japp@orem.doe.gov.

You can mail comments to Mr. John Michael Japp at P.O. Box 2001, Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

Copies of the proposed plan are available at the DOE Information Center in Oak Ridge, as well as online at https://doeic.science.energy.gov/uploads/A.0100.030.2596.pdf.

More information related to the EMDF are available at https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/rem-remediation/rem-oak-ridge-reservation-clean-up/emdf/emdfdocuments.html.

On a related note, the “Anderson County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a workshop for Thursday, January 7, 2019,starting at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the Department of Energy construction and operation of a new disposal facility. The workshop will be held in room 312 in the Courthouse at 100 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN.”