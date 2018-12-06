Home / Featured / Developing: THP investigating fatal crash, ID pending

Developing: THP investigating fatal crash, ID pending

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle that occurred Sunday night on Mahoney Road near pappy Lane outside Oliver Springs in Anderson County.

Details of the crash are sketchy, but Lt. Don Boshears with the THP said in an email Thursday that the crash occurred at around 8:30 pm Sunday and that one person had died.

The name of the deceased has not been released as investigators are continuing to try to locate and notify the individual’s family.

As soon as those notifications are made, the THP says it will be able to release the accident report. When that occurs, we will pass the information along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

