Details announced for Norris Dam’s ‘First Day Hike’

Norris Dam State Park has announced its plans for the annual First Day Hikes, a statewide initiative that is part of a larger national push to help get people moving in the new year.

Norris Dam State Park manager Mark Morgan says that the First Day Hike at Norris dam will begin at one minute after midnight (12:01 am) on New Year’s Day, Tuesday January 1st.

Participants will meet in the Tea Room at the park by 11:45 pm on New Year’s Eve, where they will ring in the new year with their fellow hikers and enjoy refreshments provided by Morgan’s wife, Annie, who is also known as the “First Dam Lady.”

Call the park office at 865-425-4500 for more information and be sure to dress warmly for the First Day Hike at Norris Dam State Park.