Home / Obituaries / Delores Ann Brackett, age 75, of Kingston

Delores Ann Brackett, age 75, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Delores Ann Brackett, age 75, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at her home with her loving husband & family by her side. She was born August 24, 1943 in Knoxville and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family very much. She also enjoyed watching the deer and hummingbirds at her home. She was an avid shopper of the Home Shopping Network but her main joy was time spent with her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Edward Ramsey and Ludell Long Ramsey; daughter, Mary Wilkins; grandson, Billy Kagley; sisters, Gail Craig, Sue Hatmaker; brother, Don Ramsey. 

SURVIVORS 

Loving Husband of 44 years
Wiley Brackett of Kingston 

Daughters
Paula Hall & husband, Eric of New York
Amy Mullins & husband, John of Kingston
Rachel Brown & husband, Keith of Kingston

Sons
Wiley Brackett, II & wife, Ashlee of Spring City
David Brackett & wife, Felicia of Kingston

16 Grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren

Brothers
Richard Ramsey & wife, Charlene
Robert Ramsey & wife, Sue
Mike Ramsey & wife, Peggy
Charlie Ramsey & wife, Ada…all of Knoxville

Sisters
Kay Tolliver & husband, Lonnie of Kingston
Marsha Martin of Minnesota

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston with Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Randy officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Joan Viles Gunn, age 89 of Lake City

Joan Viles Gunn, age 89 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, December 16, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.