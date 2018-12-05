Home / Featured / Day of Mourning: Remembering George H.W. Bush

Day of Mourning: Remembering George H.W. Bush

Jim Harris

Today (Wednesday December 5th) is a national day of mourning to honor the late former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at 94.

Friends and family will celebrate his life during a memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington. President Trump is expected to attend along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Here’s a list of what offices and agencies will be closed to pay tribute to the 41st president:

President Trump has issued an executive order to close the federal government. Most federal employees will be given the day off, unless they cannot be excused for national security, defense or other essential reasons.

The New York Stock Exchange will suspend normal trading and the NASDAQ will also close for the day.

The US Postal Service will only make limited package deliveries and will “suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity.” Post offices are closed.

The US Supreme Court has delayed arguments for the day.

