David Lamar Hanes

David Lamar Hanes went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 1, 2018.  He was born on December 28, 1932 to the late John and Anna Mae Hanes in Naples, Texas.  He surrendered to the call of the ministry of our Lord and pastored churches in East Texas and East Tennessee.  Mr. Hanes was also an educator in Anderson County, as a history teacher and also as a high school administrator.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Ann, and by his parents and brother-in-law, Charlie Jackson.

He is survived by his children, Grant (Kristeen) Hanes of Nacogdoches, TX, Laura (Kirk) Wallace of Knoxville; 4 precious grandchildren, Mary’beth, Meaghann, Lauren, and DJ; siblings, Nancy Jackson of Athens, TX, Max (Marion) Hanes of Pueblo West, CO, Thomas (Kay) Hanes of Arlington, TX, Mary Nell (Larry) Kouns of Holly Lake Ranch, TX.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will be private.  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Gideons International, Southern Baptist Convention International Mission Board, or to the Salvation Army.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

