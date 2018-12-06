CPD’s Campbell completes SE Leadership Academy

Clinton Police Lieutenant Jim Campbell recently completed the Southeastern Leadership Academy. Campbell and 35 other law enforcement professionals were honored during a graduation ceremony last month in Chattanooga.

Interactive instruction from top law enforcement personnel is just part of the five-week Southeastern Leadership Academy, which is targeted toward middle management, and challenges participants to develop their leadership styles in order to become more effective and progressive leaders in their departments and in their communities.

Each week focuses around themed lessons: Foundations of Leadership/Leading Others, Leadership Skills, Building External Relationships, Employee/Internal Matters and Critical Issues.

Lt. Campbell is one of five Clinton Police officers who have completed the academy.