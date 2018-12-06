Home / Featured / CPD officer receives ‘Officer of Year’ honors
(Pictured L to R) Officer Austin Powell, Chief Vaughn Becker

CPD officer receives ‘Officer of Year’ honors

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

(CPD press release) According to Clinton Police Lt Larry Miller, “Quick thinking on the job” led to Officer Austin Powell being presented the Municipal Officer of the Year award.  Miller, who nominated Powell, said the officer’s actions earlier this year helped save a man’s life.

In August, Powell responded to a report of a male subject passed out in a parked car. Powell’s report states that, upon his arrival, he observed an unconscious man.  Officer Powell noted the subject wouldn’t wake up and his breathing was shallow. Powell, who had recently completed “Narcan” training for this type of situation, was able to quickly administer the nasal spray which resulted in the man regaining consciousness.

(Pictured L to R) Officer Austin Powell, Chief Vaughn Becker

The special award was presented to Officer Powell at the 2018 East Tennessee LEL Holiday Meeting in Knoxville.

According to a press release, Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Liaison (LEL) Program is a federally funded initiative established in 1998 by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), per recommendation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The LEL Program is the primary connector between THSO and local law enforcement agencies across the State of Tennessee to implement national and state traffic safety priorities through media campaigns, high-visibility enforcement and community engagement. These elements promote traffic safety education and law enforcement to prevent traffic fatalities and improve driver behaviors.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Developing: THP investigating fatal crash, ID pending

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.