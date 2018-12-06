CPD officer receives ‘Officer of Year’ honors

(CPD press release) According to Clinton Police Lt Larry Miller, “Quick thinking on the job” led to Officer Austin Powell being presented the Municipal Officer of the Year award. Miller, who nominated Powell, said the officer’s actions earlier this year helped save a man’s life.

In August, Powell responded to a report of a male subject passed out in a parked car. Powell’s report states that, upon his arrival, he observed an unconscious man. Officer Powell noted the subject wouldn’t wake up and his breathing was shallow. Powell, who had recently completed “Narcan” training for this type of situation, was able to quickly administer the nasal spray which resulted in the man regaining consciousness.

The special award was presented to Officer Powell at the 2018 East Tennessee LEL Holiday Meeting in Knoxville.

According to a press release, Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Liaison (LEL) Program is a federally funded initiative established in 1998 by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), per recommendation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The LEL Program is the primary connector between THSO and local law enforcement agencies across the State of Tennessee to implement national and state traffic safety priorities through media campaigns, high-visibility enforcement and community engagement. These elements promote traffic safety education and law enforcement to prevent traffic fatalities and improve driver behaviors.