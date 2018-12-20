CPD offers holiday safety tips

(Information from the Clinton Police Department) The Clinton Police Department is stepping up efforts to help residents protect their homes and Christmas presents during the holiday season. Remember, thieves can target houses with gifts and valuables in clear view, so the CPD urges everyone to be vigilant,and don’t let a thief steal your Christmas.

Here are some suggestions to protect your valuables, car, and house this Christmas.

When you are out and about, keep wallets, purses and mobile phones out of sight and bags secure, especially in crowded places.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash, and be vigilant when getting money from an ATM.

Keep your PIN numbers safe, do not disclose them to anyone, or carry them with your card.

Park in a busy, well lit area or a secure parking lot if possible.

Close your windows and sunroofs, lock the doors and activate security alarms when leaving your car.

Do not leave valuables or shopping bags in clear view in your car.

Take valuables with you when you leave your car, like cash, credit cards, mobile phones, and the like.

If you have no choice, make sure valuables and shopping bags are locked in the trunk.

On cold days, don’t leave your car unattended with the engine running while it warms up.

At home,keep gifts, cash and valuables safe and well hidden so they can’t be seen or reached by thieves.

Lock doors and windows before you go out and consider leaving lights on when you will be out of the house.

Cancel newspapers and other deliveries when you leave home for an extended amount of time, or have a neighbor pick them up everyday.

On that note, we can all be a little safer not only during the holidays, but all year-round by looking out for your neighbor’s property and reporting suspicious activity.

Make sure that any service people visiting your home are genuine by always asking for ID.

To report suspicious activity to police, call 865-457-3112.

If you witness a crime in progress, dial 911.

