CPD nabs ‘porch pirate’ during sting operation

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

Wednesday, the Clinton Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly stole packages from a porch.

The arrest was not a random occurrence, but instead was part of a sting operation targeting so-called “porch pirates,” who steal unattended packages from porches after they have been delivered and before they have been brought inside. While this type of theft occurs all year, authorities say it is far more common during the holidays, when of course, packages are being delivered for Christmas.

Wednesday, as part of what they dubbed”Operation Grinch,” the CPD loaded some boxes with things like trash and even a broken clock, and left them on the front porch of a home. Officers nearby conducted surveillance and say, that within just four hours, they watched as 19-year-old Doyal Phelps took the packages from the porch and back to his own nearby home.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and was also served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. As of Thursday morning, he remained in custody on bonds totaling $11,000.

