CPD investigating Wednesday shooting that injured one

A long-running dispute between a father and his son led to the father being shot in the buttocks late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton.

Clinton Police responded to the intersection of Lee Lane and Seivers Boulevard on a report of two men shooting at one another in the front yard of a house shortly before 4:45 pm Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Terry Lee Crawford on the ground in front of his home, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.

Crawford was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment of his wound, and as of Thursday morning, was listed in stable condition at the hospital, according to UTMC spokesperson Susan Wyatt.

Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker said Thursday morning that the incident happened in the front yard of Crawford’s son’s home, located next door to his own, and that after the shooting, the elder Crawford had run back to his own property before collapsing in the yard.

Investigators believe that a feud between father and son led to Wednesday’s incident, as Terry Crawford allegedly came on to his son Joshua’s property with a loaded gun, and fired several shots toward the house. This particular dispute was reportedly over the positioning of a floodlight on Joshua’s house, and at least one of the shots was believed to have been fired at the offending light.

Joshua exited his home and returned fire, striking his father once in the rear end. Joshua was not struck by any gunfire. When asked if Joshua will face charges in this case, Chief Becker said that while the case is still being investigated, “probably not.”

Becker says there were several witnesses to the incident

Becker praised the response of his investigators, as well as the cooperation of the Clinton Fire Department, not only for their quick response on the medical side upon their arrival, but also for sticking around and aiding detectives as they searched for evidence, including the use of the new ladder truck to search for any bullets that might have struck the house.

The investigation is continuing.