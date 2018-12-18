Coal Creek Scholars Day Thursday

This Thursday, December 20th, is Coal Creek Scholars Day at Briceville Elementary School.

This Thursday, December 20th, is Coal Creek Scholars Day at Briceville Elementary School.

The Coal Creek Watershed Foundation calls this their “favorite day of the year” as former Coal Creek Scholars–some of whom are currently in college or a trade school and others who have graduated and begun to make their marks on the world–return to Briceville to inspire the school’s current fourth and fifth graders to keep working to achieve their dreams.

One of the requirements for those past Briceville students who receive the Watershed Foundation’s annual college scholarships is that they return to the school and share with the kids sitting in the same classrooms they did the importance of pursuing some sort of post-secondary education so that they can achieve their dreams and make their communities better places to live.

Coal Creek Scholars Day at Briceville Elementary will kick off Thursday at 8:30 am.