CHS grad, Clinton native recognized by US Navy

(NETC press release) A 2010 Clinton High School graduate and Clinton, Tennessee, native was announced as a 2018 Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalist for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) in Pensacola at a ceremony on board Naval Air Station Pensacola at the National Naval Aviation Museum Dec. 5.

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Billie J. Tackett, serves as the leading petty officer for accessions detailing on the NETC staff in Millington, Tennessee. He works with personnel distribution and community management and led 16 Sailors in writing 29,492 active duty, full time support, andr eservist accession orders with over 800 career paths for 62 different ratings while managing a budget of more than $29 million.As the detailer for six aviation ratings, he provided career management for 1,353 Sailors through 29 Navy Enlisted Classifications. Tackett is directly responsible for the management,counseling and distribution of 1,897 Sailors worldwide and serves as a technical advisor to rating assignment officers and enlisted community managers.

Tackett was one of seven Sailors who competed for the title of NETC SOY, representing the top achievers from a pool of more than 8,000 military members. He received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his achievements.

“Serving in the Navy has been an exciting adventure and a humbling experience,”said Tackett. “I have been fortunate to have learned from and to have been mentored by some of the Navy’s best. The overall experience has made me a better leader, and I intend to continue to mold my leadership style as I learn from senior and junior Sailors.”

Tackett is part of the team that takes Sailors from “street to fleet”by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready war fighters, as well as providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

NETC Commander Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad congratulated the finalists for their roles in developing the Navy’s future force and for their contributions to the training and education mission.

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Billie J. Tackett (Photo submitted)

“Each of you here today represent the best of the very best in our Navy, making the force development mission a success,” said Cozad. “We serve in a great Navy -and that greatness is centered on the initiative, leadership and competitive nature of our people. These Sailors and officers illustrate everything that is right about our Navy and continue to represent our greatest advantage over any competitor and our most important means to achieving our desired ends. Everything that each of you does on a daily basis sets the highest bar when it comes to building a talented fleet for the Navy the nation needs, and it manifests through your recruiting and training accomplishments.”

Tackett is working towards a bachelor’s degree in business management from Park University.

“I am so impressed by the caliber of all of our finalists,” said NETC Force Master Chief Karim Cole. “We brought them together at NETC to recognize their tremendous talent and to show them how much we appreciate what they do to train, guide and get our Sailors ready to man the fleet. They all represent a great deal of hard work and sweat that goes into creating a combat credible and lethal Navy and Marine Corps Team.”

Tackett is the son of Tim and Lisa Tackett of Ashland City, Tennessee.

The NETC SOY program recognize Sailors throughout the NETC domain who exhibit attributes, such as sustained superior performance, leadership, mentorship, knowledge and teaching of military history and heritage, self-improvement, command and community involvement, and exemplary military bearing.

