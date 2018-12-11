Chicken truck crashes in Oak Ridge

A tractor-trailer carrying about 6,500 chickens overturned on South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge on Monday night.

According to an Oak Ridge Police Department press release, several of the holding pens broke free from the truck and an unknown number of chickens were lost, although it does not specify if the “lost” birds had perished or escaped..

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 pm Monday on South Illinois near its intersection with Bethel Valley Road in the southbound lanes. The semi truck veered off the right side of the roadway and flipped.

The road remained closed for several hours until specialized personnel and equipment could be brought to the scene. In addition to ORPD officers, crews from TDOT, the Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Oak Ridge Animal Control also responded.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.