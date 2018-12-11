Home / Featured / Chicken truck crashes in Oak Ridge
Photo by John Huotari/Oak Ridge Today

Chicken truck crashes in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 66 Views

A tractor-trailer carrying about 6,500 chickens overturned on South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge on Monday night.

According to an Oak Ridge Police Department press release, several of the holding pens broke free from the truck and an unknown number of chickens were lost, although it does not specify if the “lost” birds had perished or escaped..

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 pm Monday on South Illinois near its intersection with Bethel Valley Road in the southbound lanes. The semi truck veered off the right side of the roadway and flipped.

The road remained closed for several hours until specialized personnel and equipment could be brought to the scene. In addition to ORPD officers, crews from TDOT, the Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Oak Ridge Animal Control also responded.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

2 earthquakes hit ET early Wednesday, followed by two smaller aftershocks

The US Geological Survey confirmed that two earthquakes struck East Tennessee early this morning. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.