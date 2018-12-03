Home / Obituaries / Chester Eugene Padgett, age 84 of Cincinnati

Chester Eugene Padgett, age 84 of Cincinnati, passed away on December 2, 2018. He was born on April 27, 1934 to the late Arrahwanna and Chester Padgett in Herrin, IL. He was raised in Lake City and later moved to Cincinnati, OH to work at the B&O Railroad for over 30 years.  He then moved to Lafollette where lived for a while before moving back to Cincinnati when his health began to fail.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Annabelle Braden Padgett who passed away in 1989. He later married Betty Fowler Padgett who passed away in 2013. Also preceded by sisters, Wilma Nance and husband Clyde and Frieda Valentine and husband Will; and step-son, Leslie Fowler.

He is survived by: Children, Donald Padgett and wife JoAnn, Linda Sunday and husband Dale, step-daughter-in-law, Diane Fowler; brothers, Kenneth Padgett, Doug Padgett and wife Merry Carol; grandchildren, Alex Padgett and wife Allison, Kyle Sunday, Nick Sunday; step-grandchildren, Lauren Shaw and husband Josh, Andrew Fowler, and Krystal Crawford; great-grandfather, Noah Padgett; beloved dog and his heartbeat, Hershey; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 11am-1pm with the funeral service to follow at 1pm with the Rev. Todd Padgett officiating. His burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery following the funeral. www.holleygamble.com

