Chester Eugene Padgett, 84

On Sunday, December 2, 2018, Chester Eugene Padgett, loving husband, father and friend to many, passed away at the age of 84. Chester was born on April 27, 1934, in Herrin, IL, to Chester and Arahwannah (Scott) Padgett.



Chester and his wife Annabelle (Braden) Padgett began their journey in Cincinnati, OH, where they lived together until her early passing in 1989. He spent 30+ years working for the B&O Railroad, and after retiring, Chester married Betty (Fowler) Padgett. The couple settled in LaFollette, TN, where they spent 20 years together. After Betty’s passing in 2013, Chester returned to Cincinnati to live the remainder of his life near family.

In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by sisters and their husbands, Wilma (Clyde) Nance and Frieda (Will) Valentine; and step-son, Leslie Fowler.

He is survived by his children, Donald (JoAnn) Padgett, Linda (Dale) Padgett; brothers, Kenneth Padgett and Doug (Merry Carol) Padgett; grandchildren, Alex (Allison) Padgett, Kyle Sunday, Nick Sunday, Lauren (Josh) Shaw, Andrew Fowler and Krystal Crawford; great-grandson, Noah; and his dog, Hershey.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Todd Padgett officiating. His burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery following the funeral. www.holleygamble.com