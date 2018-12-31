Home / Obituaries / Charles Edward Hall, age 82 of Knoxville

Charles Edward Hall, age 82 of Knoxville

Charles Edward Hall, age 82 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.  Charles loved watching his boys play sports and was an Avid baseball fan.  Charles loved his grandkids, traveling and the Cincinnati Reds.  He enjoyed reading and was also a very good artist.  Charles was a veteran of the US Army.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Ethel Hall; and his brother Pat Stewart.

Charles is survived by his wife Phyllis Hall of Knoxville, TN; sons, Randy Hall and wife Lisa of Powell, TN, Tony Hall of Knoxville TN, and Dr. Charles Hall Jr of Mobile, AL. Grandchildren,  Autumn Angel Hall and Savannah Grace Hall.

Charles’s family will have a graveside service for him at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Red Hill Baptist Church in Andersonville TN with full military honors, with Rev. Lee Murphy and Ronnie Helton officiating. 

In lieu of Flowers please make any donations to Red Hill Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

