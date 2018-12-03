Home / Featured / CCSO: Woman turns boyfriend in after finding drugs, cash

CCSO: Woman turns boyfriend in after finding drugs, cash

Last Thursday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy John Minor was dispatched to a residence on Woolridge Pike in Jellico after someone reported drugs being found inside the home.

When Deputy Minor arrived, he made contact with Sarah Creekmore. She stated her boyfriend, Nicholas Lambdin, had brought a blue bag inside the residence, and that when she looked inside it, she found a large amount of US currency, as well as a large amount of what she believed to be drugs.

Creekmore opened the bag and showed Deputy Minor the contents. He observed a large amount of currency, later determined to be $18,570, and a large amount of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with several small plastic bags, and one folded dollar bill containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Creekmore gave deputies permission to enter her house and they made contact with Nicholas Lambdin. Mr. Lambdin admitted that the cash belonged to him and he had obtained it from a residence in Kentucky, along with the white crystal substance.

Nicholas Lambdin was taken into custody and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and was transported to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

