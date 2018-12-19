Home / Obituaries / Carolyn Seiber Dacko, age 61, of Houston, Texas

Carolyn Seiber Dacko, age 61, of Houston, Texas

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Carolyn Seiber Dacko, age 61, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center, Houston, Texas.  Carolyn was born on December 19, 1956 in Lafollette, TN to the late Jessie and Edith Phillips Seiber. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved reading, playing games and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her Son: Rickey Christopher Dacko, Brothers: Charlie and Ed Seiber, Sister: Bobbie Braden

Survivors:

Husband                   Rickey Dacko                            Houston, TX

Daughter                  Jessica Dacko                           Houston, TX

Son                          Michael Dacko & JuliaAnne        Houston, TX

Grandchild                Gabriel Dacko                           Houston, TX

Brothers                   Bob Seiber                                Lake City, TN

                                Clyde Seiber                             Lake City, TN

                                Lyndon Seiber & Charlene         Lake City, TN

Sisters                      Helen Lane                               Lake City, TN

                                Dessie Oliveria                          Lake City, TN

Many other family members and friends that mourn her passing

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 20, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Archie Seiber and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Internment: 11:00 AM, Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN

The family and friends will meet at 10:15AM to go in funeral possession from Hatmaker Funeral home.

You may also view Carolyn ’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Verlia Stinson, age 80 of Clinton

Verlia Stinson, age 80 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Wednesday, December 12, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.