Busy weekend of local sports includes hoops, football championships

LOCAL SPORTS ROUND-UP

High School basketball Friday

Anderson County girls 69 Clinton 57…The Lady Mavs got a tour de force shooting performance from Maci Houser, who hit six three-pointers on her way to 27 points, and Brooklin McCoy tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds as AC improved to 7-0 on the season. Clinton was led by freshman Sarah Burton, who stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 16 points, 7 rebounds and three steals.

Anderson County boys 58 Clinton 57…The Mavericks held off the Dragons late as five players hit for double figures, led by Grant Hayes’ 12 points. Clinton got a game-high 18 points from Evan Winchester in the loss.

Saturday

Clinton girls 58 The King’s Academy 56...Nikki Jones tipped in her own miss as time expired to lift the Lady Dragons to a dramatic win at home and a 4-2 record to the start the season.

Clinton boys 68 The King’s Academy 51…Trace Wandell scored a game-high 20 points as the Dragons improved to 5-2.

Other Friday Scores

Campbell County girls 49 Oak Ridge 48…Oak Ridge boys 81 Campbell County 67.

Oliver Springs girls 43 Rockwood 16…Rockwood boys 64 Oliver Springs 40.

Jellico girls 53 Hancock County 40…Hancock County boys 65 Jellico 58.

Powell girls 70 Karns 16…Karns boys 55 Powell 44.

Northview Academy girls 81 Gibbs 8…Gibbs boys 73 Northview Academy 62.

Sunbright girls 63 Midway 53…Midway boys 53 Sunbright 51.

Wartburg girls 61 Coalfield 43…Wartburg boys 88 Coalfield 52.

High School Football State Championships at Tennessee Tech

1A: Whitwell 7 Cornersville 6.

3A: Alcoa 21 Covington 14…Alcoa’s Walker Russell scores TD with :16 to play.

5A: Central 14 Henry County 9…First football title for Bobcats.