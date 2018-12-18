Home / Featured / Bond set for Indiana duo who fled, shot at deputies

Bond set for Indiana duo who fled, shot at deputies

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 21 Views

The Indiana couple accused of firing shots at deputies during a high-speed pursuit that started in Campbell County Friday night and ended in Scott County, appeared in a Campbell County courtroom on Monday.

38-year-old driver of the Kia SUV Benjamin Lewis of Jasonville, Indiana is charged with aggravated assault, felony evasion, reckless endangerment, possession of prohibited weapons, and several moving violations, including a charge that at one point in the pursuit along I-75 he reached speeds of 149 miles an hour in a 65-mile-an-hour zone. His bond was set Monday at$500,000.

32-year-old passenger Cheyenne Judd, of the same address in Indiana, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of prohibited weapons as well as one count each of violating the seat belt laws, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and theft. Her bond was set at $350,000.

If released on bond, they will be required to wear GPS monitoring devices and ordered to stay away from one another.

The pursuit began Friday night when a deputy clocked Lewis’s vehicle at 97 miles an hour, and worked its way up and down I-75 before ending in Scott County. At two points during the pursuit, deputies allege that gunshots were fired at their cruisers from the fleeing Kia.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CPD offering ‘Holiday House Watch’

The Clinton Police Department is once again offering its “Holiday House Watch” service to city …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.