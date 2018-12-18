Bond set for Indiana duo who fled, shot at deputies

The Indiana couple accused of firing shots at deputies during a high-speed pursuit that started in Campbell County Friday night and ended in Scott County, appeared in a Campbell County courtroom on Monday.

38-year-old driver of the Kia SUV Benjamin Lewis of Jasonville, Indiana is charged with aggravated assault, felony evasion, reckless endangerment, possession of prohibited weapons, and several moving violations, including a charge that at one point in the pursuit along I-75 he reached speeds of 149 miles an hour in a 65-mile-an-hour zone. His bond was set Monday at$500,000.

32-year-old passenger Cheyenne Judd, of the same address in Indiana, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of prohibited weapons as well as one count each of violating the seat belt laws, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and theft. Her bond was set at $350,000.

If released on bond, they will be required to wear GPS monitoring devices and ordered to stay away from one another.

The pursuit began Friday night when a deputy clocked Lewis’s vehicle at 97 miles an hour, and worked its way up and down I-75 before ending in Scott County. At two points during the pursuit, deputies allege that gunshots were fired at their cruisers from the fleeing Kia.