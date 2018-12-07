ASAP seeking nominations for Ally of the Year

ASAP of Anderson issued a call Thursday for nominations for its Ally of the Year.

Ally of the Year is one of ASAP’s largest fundraisers. A press release describes it as “s a fun race where peers nominate members of the community to compete for the title. In order to win Ally of the Year, nominees have to get the most votes. One dollar = One vote.”

Members of the community who live, work, or otherwise have a vested interest in what happens in Anderson can use this opportunity to raise awareness about ASAP of Anderson’s efforts to prevent and reduce substance misuse among youth and adults in Anderson County. All of the proceeds from the competition will be used toward furthering ASAP’s mission.

Please include the following with your nominations and they will reach out to them to see if they are interested in participating:

– Name

– Email

– Occupation/Community Engagement

– Phone Number

ASAP also says that if you are interested in being a nominee yourself, but worried about the time commitment, that participation as a nominee can take as little or as much time and effort as you want to put into it. ASAP will advertise you as a nominee, so community members can vote for you, and then the rest is up to you! The Ally of the Year Committee will be there to help you with promotional materials and other support as well.

Voting will begin in early February, so please send your nominees ASAP to allow plenty of time for preparing them for the competition.

For more information, or to make a nomination, call 865-457-3007 or visit www.asapofanderson.org.