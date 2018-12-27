Area basketball teams hooping it up for the holidays

With Christmas in the rear-view mirror and New year’s Day just around the corner, it is holiday tournament time for area high school basketball teams.

Wednesday in Greeneville, at the prestigious Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, the Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats advanced into the winner’s bracket when Jada Guinn banked a layup in at the buzzer to beat Daniel Boone 50-48. Oak Ridge will face GR Clark (Kentucky) Thursday afternoon.

Also in Greeneville, the Campbell County Lady Cougars suffered just their second loss of the season as Morristown West avenged a loss from earlier this month with a 50-44 win. CCHS faced North Greene in the consolation bracket Thursday morning.

The Clinton Dragons boys’ team will play three games over the next three days at the Hancock County Pizza Plus Christmas Classic. Clinton faces Cocke County at 6:30 pm on Thursday, then face their hosts, Hancock County, Friday night at 8 pm, before wrapping things up Saturday afternoon at 4:30 pm with Alcoa.

The Clinton Lady Dragons will be in Harriman for three games in three days, starting Thursday with a 7:30 tilt with the host Lady Blue Devils. Friday at 6 pm, Clinton will face Oakdale and Saturday, the Lady Dragons will tangle with Rockwood at 3:30 pm.

The Anderson County Lady Mavs are participating in the Renasant Bank Classic in Maryville and will face the homestanding Lady Rebels at 8:00 Thursday night.

The Oak Ridge Wildcat boys’ team is in Nashville taking part in the Next Level Hoopfest, and will face Woodward Academy out of Georgia Thursday at 5 pm.

The Oliver Springs boys are taking part in a tournament at the York Institute in Jamestown, while the Jellico boys’ and girls’ teams are spending the week in Florida.

The Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns Thursday January 3rd when the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons travel to Oak Ridge for their first meetings of the season with the Wildcats.