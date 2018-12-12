Adele“Bo” Harness, age 89 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at her residence. She was born on April 28, 1929 in Laurel Grove, TN to the late Hobart and Ellen Harness Parks. Adele was a member of the Laurel Grove Baptist Church. She loved gardening, flowers, quilting,cooking, sewing and spending time with family and friends. Adele is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leroy Harness and brothers, GP and Mike.

Survivors

Son Dana Autman Lake City

Daughters Diana Phillips Lake City

Brenda Boyd & Jimmy Beaver Dam, KY

Rebecka Dew & David Lake City

Sisters Janie Harness & Clarence Laurel Grove

Edna Bell Parks & Winford Harness Laurel Grove

Grandchildren Carolyn Patton, Melissa McIntyre, Josh Boyd, Sean Boyd,

Matthew Dew, Jessica Thompson, Dewayne Phillips,

Mark Phillips and Jonah Harness

Great Grandchildren #11

Great Great Grandchildren #4

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the:

Lake City Christmas Basket Fund/ Angel Tree

P.O. Box 1153 – Lake City, TN 37769

Visitation:5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service:7:00PM, Thursday, December 13, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David White and Rev. Audrey Goins officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Briceville, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.

