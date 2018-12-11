ACSD: Jury duty scam making rounds again

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says an all-too-familiar scam is making the rounds again.

In this particular scam, someone”spoofs” the actual phone number of the Sheriff’s Office,complete with the name of a current employee, and calls unsuspecting citizens, telling them that they have missed jury duty and will go to jail unless they pay a fine over the phone. This time, the caller used the name of longtime ACSD officer, Lt. Kenny Sharp, and demanded that the recipient of the phone call, described by the Sheriff’s Office only as a Clinton woman, pay $729 or go to jail.

The woman went to her credit union and told them about the call, and tellers there sent her to the Sheriff’s Office in downtown Clinton. There, after the woman told the desk clerks about the threatening phone call from Lt. Sharp, it turned out that the actual Kenny Sharp was in the office. He met with the woman and explained how the scam works and that this is not the first time that con artists have tried this tactic.

Sharp, by the way, is a 29-year veteran of the ACSD and currently serves as Administrative Lieutenant.

Sheriff, Russell Barker, in a press release, says “Our office will never call a citizen advising them of missed jury duty. If you encounter anyone claiming to be from our office calling about jury duty, please notify us immediately.”

You can reach the Sheriff’s Communication Center at 865-457-2414.