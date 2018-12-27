Home / Featured / ACSD investigates Christmas Day assault

ACSD investigates Christmas Day assault

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Christmas Day assault that was captured on at least one recording device.

A woman called deputies to a home on Better Chance Lane in Rocky Top shortly before 5:15 pm Wednesday afternoon and told them that two men had driven onto her property and attacked Jeremy Jenkins as he sat in his car.

Jenkins told deputies he had been in his car in the driveway when a man he knew walked up to the driver’s side door and began puching Jenkins in the head and back through the open window. Jenkins said that he punched his attacker in the forehead in self-defense. The assault ended when Jenkins was able to get out of his car and the alleged assailant and another man ran to a parked car and drove away from the scene.

Deputies were able to view footage from a surveillance camera at the home, which showed two men approaching Jenkins’ car, one of whom can be seen punching the man. The second man appeared to be filming the incident on a cell phone. The footage also shows both men turning and running to a parked Honda Civic, which they left the scene in.

Jenkins was able to identify his attacker and a warrant will be issued for assault against the suspect. We will identify the suspect when he is taken into custody.

