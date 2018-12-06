ACSD deputies recognized by state

Two Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies, James Presson and Kenneth “KC” Woods, were recognized recently by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, an extension of the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Deputy Presson was named Officer of the Year in the East Region, while Deputy Woods received the 2018 Impaired Driving Enforcement award.

In a social media post, Sheriff Russell Barker remarked, James Presson and KC Woods are exceptional officers who work tirelessly to make Anderson County safe for our citizens. Join me in congratulating these two deserving officers.”