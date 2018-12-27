Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Employees Insurance BoT to meet twice in January

AC Employees Insurance BoT to meet twice in January

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Anderson County Employees’ Insurance Board of Trustees will meet twice in the month of January.

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday January 15th, and the second is set for Tuesday January 29th.

Both meetings will be held at 2 pm in room 118A.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

DOE unaffected by shutdown

The U.S. Department of Energy is not affected by the partial government shutdown, and DOE …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.