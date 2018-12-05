AC Dems to hold holiday gathering

The Anderson County Democratic Party and the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club will host their annual holiday gathering at 6 pm. this Friday, December 7th, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

A main dish will be provided, and those attending are invited to bring a side dish or dessert. Donations will be accepted for Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). For more information, please email Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com or call Mary Matheny at 483-8937.