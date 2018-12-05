Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Dems to hold holiday gathering

AC Dems to hold holiday gathering

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Democratic Party and the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club will host their annual holiday gathering at 6 pm. this Friday, December 7th, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

A main dish will be provided, and those attending are invited to bring a side dish or dessert. Donations will be accepted for Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). For more information, please email Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com or call Mary Matheny at 483-8937.

