AC Chamber announces Most Creative parade entries

Saturday night, the Clinton Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Clinton, in front of a huge crowd.

This year’s theme was “The Songs of Christmas” and the parade was of course filled with music, floats, marchers and more.

Each year the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce awards the top three most creative entries, and this year was no exception.

The winner this year was Riverview Baptist Church, with Ultimate Tool & Die taking home second place honors and the Clinton City Schools float–“Blazing Through the Snow” was the third place winner. Each of the top three received cash prizes.

Three other entries were given Honorable Mentions in the Most Creative contest and they were Carlisle Tire, Docks & More and Bradley McCracken.

The Chamber has informed the winners ,and will be posting pictures of their entries on their Facebook page,which you can find by following this link.