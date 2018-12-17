911 hang-up leads to arrest

Clinton Police responding to a 911 hang-up call arrested one man on assault and burglary charges on Wednesday night.

Officer Austin Powell responded to an apartment on Park Avenue in Clinton at around 9:45 pm Wednesday and made contact with the victim, who told him that she had opened the door after a knock believing that her mother and sister-in-law had arrived as scheduled, but instead, was confronted by her ex, Michael Manis, who allegedly forced his way into the apartment and assaulted her.

The victim told police that he had dragged her into her bedroom, choked her and slammed her head against the window sill, allegedly angry that she had broken up with him.

Officer Powell noted marks around the woman’s throat and blood on her shirt, and photos were taken of her injuries and written statements obtained. The victim’s mother and sister-in-law arrived on the scene in time to witness some of the assault and heard the victim screaming for help and allegedly heard Manis threaten her life. The victim’s mother told investigators that Manis went back into the victim’s room and grabbed her cell phone,before fleeing the scene.

Officer Powell caught up to Manis at an apartment on Medaris Street, where the man denied any knowledge of the incident. Powell reported that Manis was in possession of the victim’s phone and a check through dispatch revealed he had a no-trespassing order issued against him for the Medaris Street apartment where he was found.

Manis was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault, simple assault, theft, and criminal trespassing and taken to the Anderson County Jail. He was also charged with a probation violation, and is being held on a total of $100,000 bond.