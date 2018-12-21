Home / Obituaries / Henry Lee Seiber, age 80, of Briceville

Henry Lee Seiber, age 80, of Briceville

Henry Lee Seiber, age 80, of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2018 at his residence. Henry was born on June 29, 1938 in Briceville,Tennessee to the late Hubo and Alice Seiber. He was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church and the Sunday School Superintendent, he loved sitting on the porch visiting with company, being in the mountains and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Henry is preceded in death by his brothers: J.D. &RC Seiber, sister: Ruby Seiber, and grandson: Ryan Houck.

Survivors:

Wife                               Kay Seiber, wife of 57years                               Briceville, TN

Sons                             Shannon Seiber (Linda)                                     Andersonville, TN

                                      Sheridan Seiber (Teresa)                                  Oak Grove

Daughters                     Shiree Empting (Harry)                                                 Norris, TN

                                      Shauna McCoy (J.P.)                                                   Lake City,TN

Grandchildren              Sheena Houck

                                      Logan Douglas (Christin)

                                      Aaron McCoy (Savannah)

                                      Blake McCoy (Jodi)

                                      Whitney Seiber  

                                       Jordan Seiber

                                      Jared Seiber

                                      Jon Dillon Pierce

Great Grandchildren    Hunter McCoy             

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Joey Cagley.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Mountain of Peace in Briceville, Tennessee. Family and friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession.

