(ORICL press release) The Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning (ORICL) has opened online registration for its winter/spring term. A total of 82 classes and 7 trips are being offered for the winter/spring term running from February 4 through April 26, 2019

For those unfamiliar with ORICL, it is a not-for-profit organization offering classes, field trips, and other opportunities for area residents of all backgrounds and educational levels. ORICL is sponsored by Roane State Community College (RSCC) and located at the Oak Ridge campus of RSCC. ORICL is administered by a board of directors elected by the members and has two part-time paid employees. RSCC provides classrooms, an office,and administrative support. ORICL’s motto is “Enriching Lives Through Continued Learning.” There are no tests.

In order to attend classes, one must join ORICL as a dues-paying member. The fee for membership is $100 for the full year, which consists of three terms beginning each year in September. (If one joins for two terms, beginning in February,the fee is $80. The fee for summer term only is $45.) Once a person has joined, he or she may sign up for as many as ten classes during each term. Trips are also available at additional cost.

All classes are taught by volunteers,some of whom are professors, active or retired, professionals in various disciplines, and/or ORICL members with special talents or knowledge in a given field. ORICL is a perfect blend of those who love to learn and those who love to teach. It is learning for the joy of learning.

Pick out a class or two from some of the following categories: Art & Culture, Computer, Finance, History, Language, Literature, Medicine and Health, Music, Philosophy, Religion, Science & Technology, Social Science & Economics, and Miscellaneous (which includes such topics as Meditation, Sushi Making, Acupuncture, Pickle ball, Dream Interpretation, Cryptic Varietal Crossword Puzzles, Family History,and Age-ing to Sage-ing).

Don’t forget to sign up for a trip as well. Travel to Appalachian Coal Country, the New American Museum of Science and Energy, Historic Rugby, a manufacturing demonstration facility, Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park and Highland Manor Winery, or one of two sites of the Civil War in East Tennessee. Join ORICL and enjoy!

For more information about ORICL, to receive a catalog, or to become a member, contact the ORICL office at 865-481-8222. The catalog is available online at www.roanestate.edu/oricl. Start 2019 with a new resolution for good times and great adventures.