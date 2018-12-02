Home / Featured / 2 earthquakes hit ET early Wednesday, followed by two smaller aftershocks

2 earthquakes hit ET early Wednesday, followed by two smaller aftershocks

Jim Harris

The US Geological Survey confirmed that two earthquakes struck East Tennessee early this morning.

The first quake occurred at 4:15 am a few miles outside Decatur, in Meigs County, and measured 4.4 on the Richter scale, making it the largest earthquake felt in the region since a 4.7 tremblor in Maryville in 1973, and the second largest on record, according to the USGS.  This morning’s first quake was centered about nine kilometers underground.

The second quake, an aftershock, happened about 15 minutes later, with its epicenter also a few miles outside Decatur,this time at a depth of a little under seven kilometers, and measured 3.3 on the Richter scale.

Two smaller aftershocks were also detected by the USGS, one measuring 1.3 at around 4:45 am, and another at around 5:45 am that measured 1.4 on the Richter scale.

There have been no reports of property damage or injury.

