Young files lawsuit over election, alleged conflict

Following up on a story we have been following for you, former Clinton City Council candidate Ron Young has filed a lawsuit against ET Stamey, the man who defeated him in this month’s election, and the Anderson County Election Commission, basically challenging the results of the race.

As we reported last week, questions have arisen about Stamey’s eligibility to serve on the Council as he is also employed part-time by the City School system as its athletic director. The city charter states that in the event a Council member takes a job with the city, that person must relinquish their seat on the Council. Young’s lawsuit, filed last week, says that Stamey’s employment with the schools violates the charter and disqualifies him from serving.

The lawsuit states that since Stamey was “not qualified” as a viable candidate because of the alleged conflict, “the only qualified candidate on the ballot for that office in the general election should be declared the winner.” Stamey won re-election to a third term by a margin of 1827 votes to Young’s 1016.

The suit also asks the court to issue some sort of order to permanently prevent the Election Commission from approving any ballot for the city of Clinton that includes municipal employees.

Stamey has said that he does not feel there is a conflict as the city school system approves and manages its own budget, without the need for Council approval.

Schools Director Kelly Johnson says that she has requested a ruling on the matter from the state Attorney General, and while that answer remains pending, Stamey said in a statement last week that he “will continue to “serve the citizens of Clinton who elected me to represent them, but will abstain from voting.”

Stamey also says that if a conflict is indeed found, he will step down from the Council, as he feels that his “position as Athletic Director of Clinton City Schools serves a greater purpose by working with the children of our community.”

We will keep you posted as developments warrant.