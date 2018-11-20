Home / Local News / Union man charged after man shot in face

Union man charged after man shot in face

A Union County man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting another man in the face over the weekend.

19-year-old Matthew Logan Grimm was arrested shortly after the incident, which occurred early Saturday morning at a home on Jerry Hollow Road, and is being held on a bond of $200,000.

Union County deputies reported they responded to the scene and found the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to his face, was trying to drive himself to the hospital. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as “serious.”

Grimm was taken into custody without incident.

