Two CHS student-athletes sign to play in college

Several area athletes are signing National Letters of Intent to play sports other than football in college today.

At Clinton, two-sport standout Danyel Joy signed to play soccer at Trevecca Nazarene.

Daniel Cantillion signed to run track and cross country at Milligan College.

If you know of other athletes who signed today, please let us know about it via email: jim@wyshradio.com.

Congratulations to all of the student-athletes who are making their plans to play and study at the next level.