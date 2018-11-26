TVA seeks comment on possibility of retiring Bull Run

TVA could close its Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton in 2023.

A draft environmental assessment that examines the impact such a move could have is now available to be viewed online and the public is being asked to comment.

The assessments are required under the National Environmental Policy Act and will be part of the information used to inform the TVA Board early next year before a decision is made on the plant’s future.

That draft environmental assessment report says that Bull Run has the worst rate in the TVA’s so-called coal fleet for unplanned shutdowns to repair or replace failed equipment, or “forced outages.”

In addition to listing those forced outages, TVA describes Bull Run as having “relatively high projected future” maintenance and environmental compliance costs.

The draft environmental report is available online at www.tva.gov/nepa, and will be available through December 19.

TVA encourages people to submit comments, either on that website or to Ashley A. Pilakowski, in charge of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance, by email at aapilakowski@tva.gov, or by mail at 400 West Summit Hill Drive WT 11B, Knoxville, TN 37902.

The report also gives details on the environmental, social, recreational and economic impacts that closing the Bull Run plant might have.

These include better air quality and fewer issues with solid waste such as coal ash, but also the loss of about 100 jobs of people directly employed at the plant.

(TVA press release) Given the energy environment projected over the next several years, where zero to declining demand combines with higher load swings and calls for more renewable energy resources, TVA must continuously evaluate all generating assets to ensure portfolio flexibility and fiscal responsibility to the people of the Valley. Assets that have relatively high projected future maintenance cost and environmental compliance expenditures, coupled with high forced outage rates, are now the focus of more detailed study for potential retirement. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Bull Run Fossil Plant (BRF) falls into this category of assets.

BRF is located in Anderson County, Tennessee. It is the only single-generator coal-fired power plant in the TVA system.

Due to the reasons listed above, TVA has prepared an environmental assessment (EA) pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to assess the site-specific impacts of the potential retirement of BRF. Comprehensive analysis, including the NEPA evaluation for the retirement of BRF, will inform the TVA Board as TVA plans its future power supply. The Draft EA is available for review through December 19, 2018.