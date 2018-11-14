Traffic stop = 2 arrests

Early Sunday morning, two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Clinton.

Shortly after 1:30 am on Sunday, Officer Austin Powell responded to a call of a car driving erratically and came across the SUV on Clinch Avenue, driving in the left lane, well below the posted speed limit, and saw it cross over the center line twice.

At that point, Powell pulled the vehicle over in the Jiffy Lube parking lot on Seivers Boulevard and made contact with the driver, Charles Mason of Clinton, and his passenger, Kimberly Stanfield of Oliver Springs.

Dispatchers informed Powell that Mason’s license had been revoked for a DUI conviction, and was placed into custody. During a pat-down, Powell discovered $1409 in cash in Mason’s pockets. Dispatchers then came back with information that Stanfield had an outstanding warrant out of Roane County and she, too, was taken into custody.

While getting her out of the car, officers reported finding a hypodermic needle under her seat as well as two Diazepam pills on her person. A further search of the car turned up almost 31 grams of marijuana, approximately 9.5 grams of what is believed to be meth, 10 more Diazepam pills, six oxycodone pills, 18 gabapentin pills, two meloxiam pills and drug paraphernalia.

As of this morning, bond had not been set for Mason on over a dozen charges related to the possession and sale of drugs and driving on a revoked license. Stanfield is also being held without bond on a hold from Roane County as well as possession charges of her own.