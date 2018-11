Toyota East vs. West Tennessee All-Star Classic rosters released

The rosters for the 2018 Toyota East vs. West Tennessee All-Star Classic have been released.

Nearly 90 senior high school football players have been chosen to play in the 12th-annual all-star event, which is scheduled for 8 EST on Saturday December 7th at Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

Here is the East roster.

East

Quarterback

Grayson Trammel, Shelbyville

Cade Ballard, Greeneville (Army)

Walker Russell, Alcoa

Running back

Jordan Graham, Oak Ridge

Xavier Myers, Oakland (Illinois State)

Ta’micus Napier, Blackman

Isaiah Gibbs, Farragut (UT Martin)

Wide receiver

B.J. Emberton, Clay County

Trey Owen, Brainerd

Micaleous Elder, Blackman (MTSU)

Jacob Ward, Morristown East

Jeremy Mitchell, Oak Ridge

Airius Trice, Shelbyville

Jaden Gibbs, Farragut (UT Martin)

Demetrien Johnson, Knoxville Central

Offensive linemen

Trey Noe, Anderson County

Blake Austin, Science Hill

Andrew Coulter, Alcoa

Ronnie Kramer, Mt. Juliet

Cade Salyers, Dobyns-Bennett

Logan Shipley, Greeneville

Steven Losoya, Overton

Defensive linemen

Garrett Everett, Maryville

Jacques Gillespie-Taylor, Greeneville

Landon Ray, Alcoa

Caleb Kuhn, Farragut

Christian Cantrell, Oakland

Marlon Alexander, Smyrna

Tristan Kilmon, Mt. Juliet

Linebacker

Chris Stevenson, Austin-East

DeShawn Page, Fulton

Chandler Kaylor, Rhea County

Monroe Beard III, Notre Dame

Heath Price, Watertown

Defensive back

Xavier Washington, Knoxville Central

Cameron Hite, Greeneville (Wake Forest)

Alex Boruff, Knoxville Webb

Adonis Otey, Blackman (Arkansas)

Blake Watkins, Smyrna

Herbert Booker, Oak Ridge

Cameron Wynn, Notre Dame

Athlete

Tonquez Ball, South Doyle

Ethan Cobb, Eagleville

Kicker/Punter

Garrett Taylor, Oakland