THSO awards numerous safety grants

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announces $22 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2018-2019 Federal Fiscal Year.

Over 350 federal grants exceeding $19 million have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee. Approximately $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.

“Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, District Attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.”

In Anderson County, the Clinton, Norris and Rocky Top Police Departments each received $5000 for high-visibility enforcement efforts; the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department received $22,000 for Police Traffic Services, while the Oak Ridge Police Department received a pair of grants for Police Traffic Services totaling $40,000. ASAP of Anderson received $35,500 for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Education initiatives and the 7th District Attorney General’s office received $227,700 for DUI prosecution.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received $26,012.22 for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enfrocement efforts, while the police departments in Caryville, Jacksboro, Jellico and LaFollette all received $5000 each for high visibility enforcement efforts.

Click here to view the list of grant awards and recipients: https://bit.ly/2AORq0N.