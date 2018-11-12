THP: One killed, two injured in Morgan crash

A head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Morgan County left one person dead, two injured and one facing charges.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 35-year-old Amber Manis had been driving south on Airport Road near the intersection with Young Road when her Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound Mazda sedan.

The driver of the sedan, 40-year-old Joseph Jones, died in the crash, while his 10-year-old passenger and Manis were both injured.

The THP report indicates that Manis had been drinking and had drugs in her system at the time of the crash. She will face charges including vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, as well as several traffic-related violations.