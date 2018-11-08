Home / Featured / TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Roane teen

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Roane teen

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a teenage girl missing from Roane County.

Officials say 17-year-old Haley Brandenburg was last seen in Rockwood wearing tan Adidas pants and a green shirt.

She is a white female, with brown hair, green eyes, standing 5’5″ and weighing approximately 120 pounds.  She has braces and wears glasses.

Rockwood Police say Brandenburg was possibly been taken by 31-year-old Robert Andrew Garren in a 2006 Honda Odyssey van. According to the TBI, she has medical issues and does not have her medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

(More from TBI)  A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Rockwood Police Department for 17-year-old Haley Nicole Brandenburg.

Haley is a white female, with brown hair, green eyes, 5’05” and 120 lbs.

Haley was last seen at Walmart in Rockwood.

Haley does have medical issues and does not have her medications with her.

Haley was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe down the side and a green Subway shirt. Haley has glasses and braces.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Haley, call the Rockwood Police Department at 865-354-8045 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND..

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Breaking: Harvick’s team facing hefty penalties

(MRN) The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team has been issued an L1-level penalty following driver …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.