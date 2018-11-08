TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Roane teen

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a teenage girl missing from Roane County.

(More from TBI) A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Rockwood Police Department for 17-year-old Haley Nicole Brandenburg.

Haley is a white female, with brown hair, green eyes, 5’05” and 120 lbs.

Haley was last seen at Walmart in Rockwood.

Haley does have medical issues and does not have her medications with her.

Haley was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe down the side and a green Subway shirt. Haley has glasses and braces.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Haley, call the Rockwood Police Department at 865-354-8045 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND..