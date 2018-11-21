Home / Community Bulletin Board / Southern Gospel music Saturday in Rockwood
Members of Dudley Evans & Victorious (submitted)

Southern Gospel music Saturday in Rockwood

Make plans to attend a great night of Southern Gospel music for a Thanksgiving time of fun, food ,and fellowship at the Rockwood Event Center in downtown Rockwood this Saturday, November 24 at 5 PM.

Join Dudley Evans along with Victorious for the annual Gaither-style gospel concert where several local East Tennessee groups will be on stage performing some of your favorite Southern Gospel tunes. The event begins at 5 pm, with food and fellowship, and the concert begins at 6:30.

There is no charge to attend but you are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to help feed the needy of Roane County through the Rockwood Ministerial Association.

Join Dudley Evans for a night of Thanksgiving, November 24 at 5 PM at the Rockwood event Center we’ll see you there. For information, call 865-315-0505.

