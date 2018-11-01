Smokies, Cubs renew team development deal

(Tennessee Smokies) The Chicago Cubs and Tennessee Smokies announced an extension to their Player Development Contract (PDC) for a two-year term. The agreement means the Smokies will be the Cubs’ Double-A affiliate through the 2022 season.

“We are thrilled to announce the extension of this great partnership with the Chicago Cubs,” stated Tennessee Smokies President and COO Chris Allen. “It is very exciting to continue to work with one of the most recognized teams in all of sports, as well as to continue to be a part of one of the best farm systems in Minor League Baseball.”

“Looking at our major league players that have made their way through Tennessee the past 12 seasons, including all the guys who have contributed to four-straight postseason appearances and a World Series title, you can see why we were eager to extend our relationship with the Smokies,” said Jason McLeod, Cubs Senior Vice President of Scouting and Player Development. “Led by Randy Boyd, Chris Allen and Doug Kirchhofer, Tennessee has been a wonderful partner in preparing our players to advance their playing careers and reach Wrigley Field.”

“The Smokies have enjoyed an outstanding relationship with the Chicago Cubs since 2007,” stated Smokies’ owner Randy Boyd. “Jenny and I are very pleased about this extension of the Cubs’ affiliation. It is an important part of the Smokies’ commitment to provide a great experience at the ballpark,” Boyd added.

The Smokies have enjoyed some of the top talent in the Minor Leagues since partnering up with the Cubs in 2007. Some of the recent Cubs stars to appear in a Smokies’ uniform include Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Kyle Hendricks, Willson Contreras and David Bote. During the Cubs’ historic 2016 World Series run, twelve former Smokies made an appearance on the World Series Roster.

Since beginning their affiliation with the Cubs in 2007, Tennessee has posted a 858-809 record (.515) through the 2018 season. Seven of the twelve completed seasons have ended with a winning record for the Smokies during the affiliation with the Cubs. The Smokies have appeared in the Southern League Playoffs five times since the affiliation began in 2007.

At the end of the 2022 season, the Smokies will have been affiliated with the Cubs for 16 seasons, which would mark the second-longest stretch for the Smokies club. Tennessee was affiliated with the Toronto Blue Jays for 23 seasons from 1980 through 2002