Smith sworn in as Oak Ridge’s ‘top cop’

The Oak Ridge City Council formally swore in Robin Smith Monday night as the new chief of police, succeeding former Oak Ridge Police Chief James Akagi, who announced his retirement after he was placed on administrative leave. He had been chief of police since 2011.

Smith has been serving in the role of Acting Chief since August.

Chief Smith has been with Oak Ridge Police Department since 2012. He served as a Lieutenant for two years before being promoted to Captain in 2014 and then Deputy Chief in 2015.

Prior to his work with Oak Ridge Police, Smith was Commander of Police Operations for the TVA for 15 years.

He began his law enforcement career with the Sevierville Police Department in 1979, serving first as a dispatcher, then police officer, corporal and sergeant.