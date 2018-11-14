Home / Featured / Smith sworn in as Oak Ridge’s ‘top cop’

Smith sworn in as Oak Ridge’s ‘top cop’

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

The Oak Ridge City Council formally swore in Robin Smith Monday night as the new chief of police, succeeding former Oak Ridge Police Chief James Akagi, who announced his retirement after he was placed on administrative leave. He had been chief of police since 2011.

Smith has been serving in the role of Acting Chief since August.

Chief Smith has been with Oak Ridge Police Department since 2012. He served as a Lieutenant for two years before being promoted to Captain in 2014 and then Deputy Chief in 2015.

Prior to his work with Oak Ridge Police, Smith was Commander of Police Operations for the TVA for 15 years.

He began his law enforcement career with the Sevierville Police Department in 1979, serving first as a dispatcher, then police officer, corporal and sergeant.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR announces Tree Lighting Ceremony

(Oak Ridge press release)  The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is teaming …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.