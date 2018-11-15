Robert Dean Seiber, better known as Dean, age 55 of Caryville, TN passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at his home. He loved his family, children and grandchildren. Dean loved watching westerns and riding his motorcycle. He was a hard worker and enjoyed roofing.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Martha Seiber; brothers, Little Joe Seiber, Terry Seiber and Larry Seiber; sister, Kathy Seiber and Robin Hawkins.

Dean is survived by his wife, Deana Seiber of Caryville, TN; sons, Robert Dean Seiber II of Clinton, TN, Christopher Carl Seiber and wife Alisa of Clinton, TN, Cody Dean Seiber of Knoxville, TN, Landon Seiber of Lake City, TN, Damon Seiber of Lake City, TN, and Weston (Nichols) Seiber of Lake City, TN; daughters, Kandice of AR, Kaylynn Seiber of Lake City, TN, Marybeth Loving and husband Johnny of Clinton, TN and Kimberly Irwin and husband Charles of Lake City, TN; brother, Charles Kesterson and Princes of Lake City, TN; sisters, Jodie Spears and husband Scotty, of Clinton, TN; Beverly Bourgeois and husband Duke of Grainger County, TN, Janice McDonald of Lafollette, TN, Sissy Seiber of Clinton, TN, and Sheena Atkins of AL. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren; special mother in law Mary Kay Tackett whom helped through his illness and father in law Charlie Tackett of Lake City, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Deana would like to thank all the friends and family who helped care for him through his illness.

Dean’s family will receive his friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with his funeral service to follow at 8:00 pm on Friday, November 16, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Jeff Hawkins and Rev. Stanley Hawkins officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.